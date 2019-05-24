Pedestrian man succumbs to injuries sustained in hit-and-run collision

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

On Wednesday, May 15, at approximately 8:25pm, Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) officers responded to the intersection of Pacific Avenue and 16th Street regarding a vehicle-versus-pedestrian injury traffic collision, later determined to be a hit-and-run, which resulted in the death of a male adult.

Upon arrival, officers located the critically-injured pedestrian lying in the southbound lanes of Pacific Avenue south of 16th Street. Long Beach Fire Department personnel responded and transported the pedestrian to a local hospital with injuries to the upper torso.

On Monday, May 20, the LBPD was notified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office that the victim, identified as a 60-year-old resident of Long Beach, succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, May 16.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the pedestrian was walking in a marked crosswalk eastbound across Pacific Avenue when he was struck by the suspect’s vehicle, which was traveling southbound in the number two lane on Pacific Avenue approaching 16th Street and failed to yield to the pedestrian in the crosswalk.

The adult female driver momentarily pulled over after the collision, but left prior to officer arrival. The suspect’s vehicle is described as a silver Volkswagen Jetta, an early 2000s model. The suspect driver is described as an adult female wearing a blue tank top, black leggings and sandals.

The pedestrian’s identification is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.

Those who may have witnessed this incident can call Detective Sirilo Garcia of the LBPD’s Collision Investigation Detail at (562) 570-7355. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app to a smartphone or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.