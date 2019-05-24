Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

LBPD recruit academy class graduates, honored with ceremony

Staff Report, Signal Tribune|May 24, 2019

The Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) announced this week the graduation of Recruit Academy Class #93. The graduation ceremony was held Wednesday, May 22, at the Long Beach Performing Arts Terrace Theater.

Fifty LBPD recruits successfully completed 27-and-a-half weeks of academic, physical and practical training in areas such as patrol procedures and law-enforcement tactics, firearms training, weaponless defense, criminal law, vehicle operations, community-oriented public safety, persons with mental health disabilities, cultural diversity/human relations and procedural justice.

All members of the graduating class are named in the picture below.

LBPD recruit academy class graduates, honored with ceremony