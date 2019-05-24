Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

The Signal Tribune newspaper

News

LBPD recruit academy class graduates, honored with ceremony

Staff Report, Signal Tribune|May 24, 2019

LBPD recruit academy class graduates, honored with ceremony

Photo courtesy LBPD

Photo courtesy LBPD

Photo courtesy LBPD

The Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) announced this week the graduation of Recruit Academy Class #93. The graduation ceremony was held Wednesday, May 22, at the Long Beach Performing Arts Terrace Theater.

Fifty LBPD recruits successfully completed 27-and-a-half weeks of academic, physical and practical training in areas such as patrol procedures and law-enforcement tactics, firearms training, weaponless defense, criminal law, vehicle operations, community-oriented public safety, persons with mental health disabilities, cultural diversity/human relations and procedural justice.

All members of the graduating class are named in the picture below.

