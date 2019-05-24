Resident dies at scene after struck by vehicle

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

On Monday, May 20, at approximately 9:20pm, Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) officers responded to the intersection of Pacific Avenue and 25th Street regarding a vehicle versus pedestrian hit-and-run injury traffic collision that resulted in the death of a female adult.

Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive female pedestrian laying in the No. 1 northbound lane of Pacific Avenue, north of 25th Street. The Long Beach Fire Department responded and determined the pedestrian deceased at the scene.

Based upon preliminary information, a 2003 Ford Explorer was stopped and the occupants were detained pending further investigation. Further investigation determined this vehicle was not involved in the collision and the occupants were released at the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the pedestrian was in the roadway in the area of Pacific Avenue and 25th Street, outside of a crosswalk, when she was struck by an unknown vehicle, which fled the scene. As the pedestrian was laying in the roadway, she was hit by additional vehicles. Only one of those vehicles returned to the scene to give a statement.

The pedestrian is only being identified as a 44-year-old female resident of Long Beach, pending notification of next of kin.

Those who may have witnessed this incident can call Detective Sirilo Garcia of the LBPD’s Collision Investigation Detail at (562) 570-7355. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app to a smartphone or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.