City of SH raises Pride flag at City Hall

Pictured are: Cory Allen, 1st District Long Beach Councilmember Lena Gonzalez’s chief of staff; Nolan Ross Samé-Weil, Mr. Long Beach Gay Pride 2019; and Porter Gilberg, executive director of the LGBTQ Center Long Beach

City of Signal Hill officials raised the rainbow Pride flag at City Hall Wednesday, May 22, to commemorate Harvey Milk Day and Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) Pride Month.

The Pride flag will fly through June 30, officials said in a press release.

Community members, local officials and representatives of the LGBTQ community attended the ceremony, including 1st District Long Beach Councilmember Lena Gonzalez and representatives with Congressmember Alan Lowenthal’s office. About 40 people attended the event, officials said.

City officials also said they are raising the Pride flag in “solidarity and celebration of the LGBTQ community and to uphold our shared commitment to inclusion and equality.”

Councilmember Keir Jones personally raised the flag at Wednesday’s ceremony.

“This Pride flag was created to symbolize hope, opportunity and prosperity,” Jones said. “There is no better place to showcase that message than right here at our own City Hall.”