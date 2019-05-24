Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

The Signal Tribune newspaper

Menu
Filed under Carousel, Community

City of SH raises Pride flag at City Hall

Officials hosted a public ceremony recognizing Harvey Milk Day and LGBTQ rights.

Staff Report, Signal Tribune|May 24, 2019

Pictured+are%3A+Cory+Allen%2C+1st+District+Long+Beach+Councilmember+Lena+Gonzalez%E2%80%99s+chief+of+staff%3B+Nolan+Ross+Sam%C3%A9-Weil%2C+Mr.+Long+Beach+Gay+Pride+2019%3B+and+Porter+Gilberg%2C+executive+director+of+the+LGBTQ+Center+Long+Beach
Back to Article
Back to Article

City of SH raises Pride flag at City Hall

Pictured are: Cory Allen, 1st District Long Beach Councilmember Lena Gonzalez’s chief of staff; Nolan Ross Samé-Weil, Mr. Long Beach Gay Pride 2019; and Porter Gilberg, executive director of the LGBTQ Center Long Beach

Pictured are: Cory Allen, 1st District Long Beach Councilmember Lena Gonzalez’s chief of staff; Nolan Ross Samé-Weil, Mr. Long Beach Gay Pride 2019; and Porter Gilberg, executive director of the LGBTQ Center Long Beach

Pictured are: Cory Allen, 1st District Long Beach Councilmember Lena Gonzalez’s chief of staff; Nolan Ross Samé-Weil, Mr. Long Beach Gay Pride 2019; and Porter Gilberg, executive director of the LGBTQ Center Long Beach

Pictured are: Cory Allen, 1st District Long Beach Councilmember Lena Gonzalez’s chief of staff; Nolan Ross Samé-Weil, Mr. Long Beach Gay Pride 2019; and Porter Gilberg, executive director of the LGBTQ Center Long Beach

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






City of Signal Hill officials raised the rainbow Pride flag at City Hall Wednesday, May 22, to commemorate Harvey Milk Day and Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) Pride Month.

The Pride flag will fly through June 30, officials said in a press release.

Community members, local officials and representatives of the LGBTQ community attended the ceremony, including 1st District Long Beach Councilmember Lena Gonzalez and representatives with Congressmember Alan Lowenthal’s office. About 40 people attended the event, officials said.

Diana Lejins | Signal Tribune
Signal Hill Councilmember Keir Jones is pictured raising the LGBTQ Pride flag on Wednesday, May 22, outside of City Hall.

City officials also said they are raising the Pride flag in “solidarity and celebration of the LGBTQ community and to uphold our shared commitment to inclusion and equality.”

Councilmember Keir Jones personally raised the flag at Wednesday’s ceremony.

“This Pride flag was created to symbolize hope, opportunity and prosperity,” Jones said. “There is no better place to showcase that message than right here at our own City Hall.”

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Carousel

‘Waiting and learning’ about marijuana
‘Waiting and learning’ about marijuana
LBPD arrest one adult, two juveniles for attempted murder, assault
LBPD arrest one adult, two juveniles for attempted murder, assault
Long Beach property owners to receive mailed ballot for vector control
Long Beach property owners to receive mailed ballot for vector control
The Price at ICT
The Price at ICT
LB vice mayor bids campaign for re-election in 2020
LB vice mayor bids campaign for re-election in 2020

Other stories filed under Community

Councilmember announces effort to save Tanaka Park

Long Beach 7th District Councilmember Roberto Uranga’s office announced last week that the elected official will be contributing $50,000 to kick off...

‘Waiting and learning’ about marijuana
‘Waiting and learning’ about marijuana
Long Beach property owners to receive mailed ballot for vector control
Long Beach property owners to receive mailed ballot for vector control
LB vice mayor bids campaign for re-election in 2020
LB vice mayor bids campaign for re-election in 2020
Long Beach Transit to starts seven-day water-taxi service

Long Beach Transit (LBT) last week announced that its seven-day water-taxi service will begin on Friday, May 24, in conjunction with the Memorial Day ...

Navigate Left
  • City of SH raises Pride flag at City Hall

    Carousel

    ‘Waiting and learning’ about marijuana

  • City of SH raises Pride flag at City Hall

    Carousel

    LBPD arrest one adult, two juveniles for attempted murder, assault

  • City of SH raises Pride flag at City Hall

    Carousel

    Long Beach property owners to receive mailed ballot for vector control

  • City of SH raises Pride flag at City Hall

    Carousel

    The Price at ICT

  • City of SH raises Pride flag at City Hall

    Carousel

    LB vice mayor bids campaign for re-election in 2020

  • City of SH raises Pride flag at City Hall

    Carousel

    CJA plaque recognizes Signal Tribune feature story

  • City of SH raises Pride flag at City Hall

    Carousel

    Read up on BKBIA Directory to learn about all businesses in Bixby Knolls area

  • City of SH raises Pride flag at City Hall

    Carousel

    Blackpink in America

  • City of SH raises Pride flag at City Hall

    Carousel

    Slideshow: Preview of the Aquarium of the Pacific’s newest expansion

  • City of SH raises Pride flag at City Hall

    Carousel

    ‘Good morning, gays’: City reopens Harvey Milk Promenade Park

Navigate Right
Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill
City of SH raises Pride flag at City Hall