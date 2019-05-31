Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

The Signal Tribune newspaper

Menu
Filed under Carousel, News

Congressman says US has ‘lost its soul’ during townhall meeting

Lowenthal discusses Donald Trump Administration’s policies on immigration, the Mueller Report and other statewide issues.

Denny Cristales, Managing Editor|May 31, 2019

Congressmember+Alan+Lowenthal%2C+who+represents+California%E2%80%99s+47th+congressional+district%2C+hosted+a+community+townhall+Wednesday%2C+May+29%2C+at+the+Sato+Academy+of+Mathematics+and+Science%2C+1100+Iroquois+Ave.%2C+to+discuss+legislative+issues+impacting+statewide+residents.+
Back to Article
Back to Article

Congressman says US has ‘lost its soul’ during townhall meeting

Congressmember Alan Lowenthal, who represents California’s 47th congressional district, hosted a community townhall Wednesday, May 29, at the Sato Academy of Mathematics and Science, 1100 Iroquois Ave., to discuss legislative issues impacting statewide residents.

Congressmember Alan Lowenthal, who represents California’s 47th congressional district, hosted a community townhall Wednesday, May 29, at the Sato Academy of Mathematics and Science, 1100 Iroquois Ave., to discuss legislative issues impacting statewide residents.

Denny Cristales | Signal Tribune

Congressmember Alan Lowenthal, who represents California’s 47th congressional district, hosted a community townhall Wednesday, May 29, at the Sato Academy of Mathematics and Science, 1100 Iroquois Ave., to discuss legislative issues impacting statewide residents.

Denny Cristales | Signal Tribune

Denny Cristales | Signal Tribune

Congressmember Alan Lowenthal, who represents California’s 47th congressional district, hosted a community townhall Wednesday, May 29, at the Sato Academy of Mathematics and Science, 1100 Iroquois Ave., to discuss legislative issues impacting statewide residents.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Emphasizing the need for equal rights for all minority groups and stronger leadership in the White House, 47th District California Congressmember Alan Lowenthal hosted a community townhall Wednesday, May 29, at the Sato Academy of Mathematics and Science, 1100 Iroquois Ave., to answers questions about statewide and legislative issues from Long Beach residents.

Before answering questions from the audience– which were written on comment cards– Lowenthal took the opportunity to discuss some of the reforms and issues he has respectively championed and addressed in Congress.

The congressmember discussed the introduction of the For the People Act, or H.R.1, earlier this year that serves to expand voting rights for citizens and limit gerrymandering and unethical political methods.
“It really was to kind of reform and make sure everybody had access to voting,” Lowenthal said. “You’ve seen voter suppression throughout the country, we’ve seen the role of money in government and how people don’t have their elected officials accountable to them.”

The bill passed in the House of Representatives in March.

Pairing it along with human rights, climate change is another issue that Lowenthal said he was adamant about addressing, claiming that the changing conditions of the planet will have significant impacts on future generations.

“It’s critically important that the United States make its position as the champion of human rights around the world, as we know we do,” he said. “Nobody is doing it these days. Also, as co-chair of the Safe Climate Caucus, […] I believe that there is nothing as critically important as climate change that the country has to face. […] I think our infrastructure package has to promote zero-emission programs and move toward zero-emission transmission transportation systems.Those are the kinds of things I’m working on.”

The Mueller Report is the official documented findings and conclusions of the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election by American lawyer and government official Robert Mueller. Lowenthal said there was “tremendous amount of involvement” between the Trump campaign and the Russian government, but there was no defineable evidence that the interactions led to credible cyber sabotage on the 2016 election, per the Mueller Report.

“I’m going to tell you, I have never been through something like what we’re going through right now,” said Lowenthal, who added that legitimate president impeachment processes are rare. “You know, we have rarely in this country ever indicted anyone for it. It’s only happened three times– Andrew Johnson, Bill Clinton and Richard Nixon […]. Mueller has said he’s not really going to do anything more– if you want to know what’s in the report, read the report. […] I think impeachment is very divisive, [but] I also think it is time for us to start impeachment inquiries. […] There is not going to be any winners or losers in this. The American public is going to be dragged through this.”

Denny Cristales | Signal Tribune
Fourty-seventh District Congressmember Alan Lowenthal is pictured addressing a Long Beach crowd at the Sato Academy of Mathematics and Science Wednesday, May 29, at a townhall meeting.

During the Q&A portion of the event, Lowenthal first answered a question about the U.S.-Mexico border, inquiring if there is indeed an illegal-immigration crisis.

“We have not understood that the greatest number of people that are coming to the border are escaping oppression or seeking asylum,” he said. “They are not criminals. They are not people who are trying to sneak across the border. They’re trying to say, ‘I am living under tremendous fear for my life.’ The largest number of people are coming now across the border from Central America, and not from Mexico, seeking refuge from intolerable situations. […] I think the crisis is that we’re not addressing the tremendous oppression that’s taking place and the drug dealing and the loss of governmental control driving people out of their homes.”

On that note, Lowenthal also mentioned there is a deportation problem, arguing that the Trump Administration is targeting refugees.

“I think that’s just terrible,” he said. “I’ve been in federal courts defending people, I’ve been at the border helping people. […] We’ve had sweeps here in Long Beach against Cambodian young people. I am now working with our ambassadors to free Americans or to free people who would be deported.”

Added Lowenthal in regard to unjust deportations: “I think the country has lost its soul.”

When it comes to background checks for weapons, Lowenthal exclaimed, “Thank God we live in California,” praising the state’s strict rules. However, the congressmember said he is eager to close loopholes nationwide that allow individuals to purchase deadly automatic weapons and ammunition without federal involvement.

“There’s no reason we should be selling military-grade weapons to civilians,” he said. “[We also must] track purchases of ammunition.”

Lowenthal also noted the lack of youth present at the townhall. He encouraged those in attendance to motivate young generations to vote and involve themselves in politics to make a difference in the United States.

“Every generation has to stand up and protect Democracy,” he said.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Carousel

SH City Council approves new Summerland residential project
SH City Council approves new Summerland residential project
Elected officials praise Metro’s completion of southern portion of New Blue improvements
Elected officials praise Metro’s completion of southern portion of New Blue improvements
Nonprofit executive director announces candidacy for LB school board
Nonprofit executive director announces candidacy for LB school board
Not forgotten… but gone?
Not forgotten… but gone?
Commentary: How I learned about pyramid schemes and MLMs
Commentary: How I learned about pyramid schemes and MLMs

Other stories filed under News

SH City Council approves new Summerland residential project
SH City Council approves new Summerland residential project
Elected officials praise Metro’s completion of southern portion of New Blue improvements
Elected officials praise Metro’s completion of southern portion of New Blue improvements
SH shooting leaves man in critical condition, other injured

One man is in critical condition and another is wounded after a shooting on the 3200 block of east 19th Street Wednesday night, when officers responde...

Second public advisory meeting about Clean Air Action Plan to take place June 25

This week, Port of Long Beach officials announced that the second advisory meeting of 2019 will offer information on progress of the San Pedro Bay Por...

Get to the polls: Senate District 33 special general election to take place June 4
Get to the polls: Senate District 33 special general election to take place June 4
Navigate Left
  • Congressman says US has ‘lost its soul’ during townhall meeting

    Carousel

    SH City Council approves new Summerland residential project

  • Congressman says US has ‘lost its soul’ during townhall meeting

    Carousel

    Elected officials praise Metro’s completion of southern portion of New Blue improvements

  • Congressman says US has ‘lost its soul’ during townhall meeting

    Carousel

    Nonprofit executive director announces candidacy for LB school board

  • Congressman says US has ‘lost its soul’ during townhall meeting

    Carousel

    Not forgotten… but gone?

  • Congressman says US has ‘lost its soul’ during townhall meeting

    Carousel

    Commentary: How I learned about pyramid schemes and MLMs

  • Congressman says US has ‘lost its soul’ during townhall meeting

    Carousel

    Theatre Review: Seven Guitars at the Long Beach Playhouse

  • Congressman says US has ‘lost its soul’ during townhall meeting

    Carousel

    Commentary: Tips for residents to protect against mosquito population

  • Congressman says US has ‘lost its soul’ during townhall meeting

    Carousel

    Theatre Review: Long Beach Shakespeare Company’s Doctor Faustus

  • Congressman says US has ‘lost its soul’ during townhall meeting

    Carousel

    Get to the polls: Senate District 33 special general election to take place June 4

  • Congressman says US has ‘lost its soul’ during townhall meeting

    Carousel

    City of SH raises Pride flag at City Hall

Navigate Right
Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill
Congressman says US has ‘lost its soul’ during townhall meeting