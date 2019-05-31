Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

The Signal Tribune newspaper

Filed under News

SH shooting leaves man in critical condition, other injured

According to SHPD: no arrests were made, no potential suspects.

Staff Report, Signal Tribune|May 31, 2019

One man is in critical condition and another is wounded after a shooting on the 3200 block of east 19th Street Wednesday night, when officers responded to the scene at 11:12pm, according to the Signal Hill Police Department (SHPD).

The department stated that it received multiple calls of gun shots, with one caller providing information that someone was shot.

When SHPD officers arrived at the scene, they determined there two shooting victims– one being an adult male who suffered a gunshot wound to his torso, and the second male who was shot in the leg.

The suspect(s) fled before officers arrived. Both victims were transported to area hospitals.

The first victim remains hospitalized in critical condition, according to the SHPD. The second victim was treated and released from the hospital.

According to other media outlets, such as KTLA5 and CBS2, three men with face masks and bandanas broke into a Signal Hill home. Purportedly, five individuals were in the household during the break in, and the suspects attempted to tie the family with zip-ties, but they fled when they attempted to fight them off– not before shooting two residents.

The Signal Tribune reached out to the SHPD’s watch commander’s office Thursday to receive more information.
In a phone interview, SHPD Sgt. Alexander Gabaldon said there are no known motives for the crime or any leads or suspects as of press time.

Call SHPD Detective Sgt. Ross Hefte at (562) 989-7214 for inquiries or any information about the crime.

