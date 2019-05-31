Commentary: Tips for residents to protect against mosquito population

Pictured is a Aedes albopictus female mosquito obtaining a blood meal from a human host. Under experimental conditions, the Aedes albopictus mosquito, also known as the Asian tiger mosquito, has been found to be a vector of West Nile virus.

Heavy winter rains, combined with the coming warmer weather, is creating an ideal situation for mosquitoes to breed. City Health Officer Anissa Davis advises residents to protect themselves from mosquitoes and the diseases they carry. Mosquitoes can carry serious diseases– such as West Nile Virus, encephalitis, malaria and Zika– and present a serious public health concern.

What can people do to protect themselves?

–Empty any containers filled with water in and around the home.

-Clean and scrub bird baths and pet water bowls at least once a week.

-Dump water from potted plant saucers.

-Clean and chlorinate swimming pools and drain water from pool covers.

-Limit the watering of lawns and outdoor plants.

-Install screens on doors and windows.

-Use an EPA registered insect repellent such as DEET to prevent mosquito bites. DEET is safe for children 2 months and older as well as pregnant & breastfeeding mothers (always use as directed).

Residents are urged to report unusual numbers of day-biting mosquitoes and neglected or green pools in one of the following ways:

-Call the Long Beach Mosquito Hotline at (562) 570-4132.

-Submit an online report at longbeach.gov/mosquitoes.

Report dead birds to the California Department of Public Health by calling 1-877-WNV-BIRD or online at westnile.ca.gov.

Residents can find more information about mosquitoes, rodents and fleas by visiting longbeach.gov/health.