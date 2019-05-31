Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

The Signal Tribune newspaper

Menu
Filed under Carousel, Commentary

Commentary: Tips for residents to protect against mosquito population

Long Beach Department of Health & Human Services|May 31, 2019

Pictured+is+a+Aedes+albopictus+female+mosquito+obtaining+a+blood+meal+from+a+human+host.+Under+experimental+conditions%2C+the+Aedes+albopictus+mosquito%2C+also+known+as+the+Asian+tiger+mosquito%2C+has+been+found+to+be+a+vector+of+West+Nile+virus.
Back to Article
Back to Article

Commentary: Tips for residents to protect against mosquito population

Pictured is a Aedes albopictus female mosquito obtaining a blood meal from a human host. Under experimental conditions, the Aedes albopictus mosquito, also known as the Asian tiger mosquito, has been found to be a vector of West Nile virus.

Pictured is a Aedes albopictus female mosquito obtaining a blood meal from a human host. Under experimental conditions, the Aedes albopictus mosquito, also known as the Asian tiger mosquito, has been found to be a vector of West Nile virus.

Wikimedia Commons

Pictured is a Aedes albopictus female mosquito obtaining a blood meal from a human host. Under experimental conditions, the Aedes albopictus mosquito, also known as the Asian tiger mosquito, has been found to be a vector of West Nile virus.

Wikimedia Commons

Wikimedia Commons

Pictured is a Aedes albopictus female mosquito obtaining a blood meal from a human host. Under experimental conditions, the Aedes albopictus mosquito, also known as the Asian tiger mosquito, has been found to be a vector of West Nile virus.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Heavy winter rains, combined with the coming warmer weather, is creating an ideal situation for mosquitoes to breed. City Health Officer Anissa Davis advises residents to protect themselves from mosquitoes and the diseases they carry. Mosquitoes can carry serious diseases– such as West Nile Virus, encephalitis, malaria and Zika– and present a serious public health concern.

What can people do to protect themselves?

Empty any containers filled with water in and around the home.
-Clean and scrub bird baths and pet water bowls at least once a week.
-Dump water from potted plant saucers.
-Clean and chlorinate swimming pools and drain water from pool covers.
-Limit the watering of lawns and outdoor plants.
-Install screens on doors and windows.
-Use an EPA registered insect repellent such as DEET to prevent mosquito bites. DEET is safe for children 2 months and older as well as pregnant & breastfeeding mothers (always use as directed).

Residents are urged to report unusual numbers of day-biting mosquitoes and neglected or green pools in one of the following ways:

-Call the Long Beach Mosquito Hotline at (562) 570-4132.
-Submit an online report at longbeach.gov/mosquitoes.

Report dead birds to the California Department of Public Health by calling 1-877-WNV-BIRD or online at westnile.ca.gov.

Residents can find more information about mosquitoes, rodents and fleas by visiting longbeach.gov/health.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Carousel

SH City Council approves new Summerland residential project
SH City Council approves new Summerland residential project
Elected officials praise Metro’s completion of southern portion of New Blue improvements
Elected officials praise Metro’s completion of southern portion of New Blue improvements
Nonprofit executive director announces candidacy for LB school board
Nonprofit executive director announces candidacy for LB school board
Not forgotten… but gone?
Not forgotten… but gone?
Congressman says US has ‘lost its soul’ during townhall meeting
Congressman says US has ‘lost its soul’ during townhall meeting

Other stories filed under Commentary

Commentary: How I learned about pyramid schemes and MLMs
Commentary: How I learned about pyramid schemes and MLMs
CJA plaque recognizes Signal Tribune feature story
CJA plaque recognizes Signal Tribune feature story
Read up on BKBIA Directory to learn about all businesses in Bixby Knolls area
Read up on BKBIA Directory to learn about all businesses in Bixby Knolls area
Commentary: Medicare helps seniors use opioids safely

If you get injured or have surgery, your doctor may prescribe opioids, a class of drugs used to treat pain. Although opioids can be an importan...

Letter: In memorial of Bill Bayless
Letter: In memorial of Bill Bayless
Navigate Left
  • Commentary: Tips for residents to protect against mosquito population

    Carousel

    SH City Council approves new Summerland residential project

  • Commentary: Tips for residents to protect against mosquito population

    Carousel

    Elected officials praise Metro’s completion of southern portion of New Blue improvements

  • Commentary: Tips for residents to protect against mosquito population

    Carousel

    Nonprofit executive director announces candidacy for LB school board

  • Commentary: Tips for residents to protect against mosquito population

    Carousel

    Not forgotten… but gone?

  • Commentary: Tips for residents to protect against mosquito population

    Carousel

    Congressman says US has ‘lost its soul’ during townhall meeting

  • Commentary: Tips for residents to protect against mosquito population

    Carousel

    Commentary: How I learned about pyramid schemes and MLMs

  • Commentary: Tips for residents to protect against mosquito population

    Carousel

    Theatre Review: Seven Guitars at the Long Beach Playhouse

  • Commentary: Tips for residents to protect against mosquito population

    Carousel

    Theatre Review: Long Beach Shakespeare Company’s Doctor Faustus

  • Commentary: Tips for residents to protect against mosquito population

    Carousel

    Get to the polls: Senate District 33 special general election to take place June 4

  • Commentary: Tips for residents to protect against mosquito population

    Carousel

    City of SH raises Pride flag at City Hall

Navigate Right
Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill
Commentary: Tips for residents to protect against mosquito population