Eighth annual festival at Houghton Park announced

Long Beach 9th District Councilmember Rex Richardson’s office announced this week that the 8th Annual Uptown Jazz Festival will take place on Saturday, July 6, from noon to 7pm at Houghton Park.

This year, Richardson will partner with Long Beach councilmembers Lena Gonzalez and Jeannine Pearce for the festival. Headlining the show for 2019 is Con Funk Shun and DW3. The full line-up will be announced in early June.

“For eight years the Uptown Jazz Festival has brought Long Beach together to celebrate summer, spend time with neighbors and listen to incredible music,” Richardson said. “This year, I am thrilled to bring the high-energy funk band Con Funk Shun, festival favorite DW3 and an exciting line-up back to uptown. The festival will, once again, be a great event for all ages to enjoy.”

The 2019 Uptown Jazz Festival is also sponsored by Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, Long Beach City College Trustee Uduak-Joe Ntuk, Marathon Petroleum Corporation, the Port of Long Beach, Long Beach Transit and Republic Services.

“I’m so excited to support this year’s Uptown Jazz Festival,” Gonzalez said. “The event is a great way to bring communities across the city together to celebrate the importance of live music in Long Beach.”

Pearce quoted a renowned American jazz pianist as a way to express her excitement, as well.

“As Thelonius Monk once said, ‘Writing about music is like dancing about architecture,’” she said. “I’m thrilled to partner with Councilmember Richardson to bring music to Long Beach, especially jazz music that inspires so many pop, rock, punk and country musicians.”

For more information, visit insidedistrict9.com or call (562) 570-6137. For a vendor application, call (562) 570-5333 or email [email protected]