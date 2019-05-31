Nonprofit executive director announces candidacy for LB school board

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

On Wednesday, May 29, Erik Miller, executive director for local nonprofit PVJOB– a countywide initiative that provides employment opportunities for at-risk individuals– announced his candidacy for the Long Beach Unified School District Board of Education– District 2, with the endorsement of the Teacher’s Association of Long Beach (TALB).

In announcing his campaign, Miller issued a statement in which he declared his passion for serving students.

“Throughout my career, I have spent countless hours dedicated to helping individuals find their true passion and live a better life,” he said. “I know firsthand how important gaining a valuable education is from a young age. I’ve spent a considerable amount of time contemplating this decision with my family and friends and have come to the conclusion that this is something that I am truly passionate about pursuing. Education has always been a driving factor for me throughout my life, and I know it’s now time to put that drive to use by securing and protecting the students and teachers here in the city I love.”

According to Miller’s campaign, his nonprofit has served more than 20,000 people throughout the county and is “helping people break the cycle of poverty through employment.”

Miller began his career as an architectural designer with Steinberg Architects in Los Angeles, where he learned to manage major construction projects and work with large budgets. He took these project management skills to the nonprofit sector 11 years ago, when he started as a director of a Long Beach-based mentoring organization focused toward education.

Miller was born and raised in Long Beach and currently lives with his wife, Rachel, and 1-year old daughter Abigail in the Cal Heights Neighborhood. To learn more about Miller, visit erikmiller2020.com.