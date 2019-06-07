CA Democratic Party, Univision to partner and host presidential forum in November in LB

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

California Democratic Party’s (CDP) acting chair, Alexandra Gallardo-Rooker, announced May 31 that the CDP and Univision have agreed to partner together to host a Democratic Presidential Forum during the party’s Fall Endorsing Convention in November.

The presidential forum will take place at the Long Beach Arena on Saturday, November 16, during the state party’s second gathering of 2019.

“While this is not a debate, it is a forum that will focus on issues important to Californians and to the Latino community,” Gallardo-Rooker said. “We think it will be a fantastic addition to that convention and will once again highlight the importance of the Latino vote and California’s impact in the presidential primary. As the first Latina to chair a major party here in California, I can’t tell you how proud I am of this partnership.”

More details will be provided by the CDP and Univision as the planning progresses, the CDP stated.

“Univision is committed to empowering the Latino community with information about the electoral process and the candidates,” said Lourdes Torres, senior vice president of political coverage and special projects with Univision News. “Univision’s participation as co-host of November’s Democratic Presidential Forum will allow candidates to present their platforms on the No. 1 source of news and information for the Hispanic community and allow us to continue to meet our commitment.”