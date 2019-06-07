Public input requested in identifying possible hit-and-run suspects

The Long Beach Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying the drivers of a gray Dodge Challenger and red Ford Mustang who may have been involved in a hit-and-run injury traffic collision late last month.

The Long Beach Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying the drivers of a gray Dodge Challenger and red Ford Mustang who may have been involved in a hit-and-run injury traffic collision late last month.

The Long Beach Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying the drivers of a gray Dodge Challenger and red Ford Mustang who may have been involved in a hit-and-run injury traffic collision late last month.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Long Beach Police Department’s (LBPD) Collision Investigation Detail is seeking the public’s help in identifying the drivers of a gray Dodge Challenger and a red Ford Mustang who are believed to be involved in an exhibition of speed and a hit-and-run injury traffic collision on Cowles Street– between Seabright Avenue and Hayes Avenue– which resulted in the critical injury of an adult male pedestrian.

The LBPD stated in a press release June 4 that the incident occurred on May 26, at approximately 8:10pm. The crime resulted in the pedestrian being struck by the gray Dodge Challenger. The pedestrian, a 32-year-old male resident of Long Beach, was transported by Long Beach Fire Department personnel to a local hospital in critical condition.

Those who may have information regarding the incident can call LBPD Collision Investigation Detail Detective David Lauro at (562) 570-7355. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app to a smartphone or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.