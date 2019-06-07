Public input requested in identifying possible hit-and-run suspects
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The Long Beach Police Department’s (LBPD) Collision Investigation Detail is seeking the public’s help in identifying the drivers of a gray Dodge Challenger and a red Ford Mustang who are believed to be involved in an exhibition of speed and a hit-and-run injury traffic collision on Cowles Street– between Seabright Avenue and Hayes Avenue– which resulted in the critical injury of an adult male pedestrian.
The LBPD stated in a press release June 4 that the incident occurred on May 26, at approximately 8:10pm. The crime resulted in the pedestrian being struck by the gray Dodge Challenger. The pedestrian, a 32-year-old male resident of Long Beach, was transported by Long Beach Fire Department personnel to a local hospital in critical condition.
Those who may have information regarding the incident can call LBPD Collision Investigation Detail Detective David Lauro at (562) 570-7355. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app to a smartphone or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.