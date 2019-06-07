51-year-old pedestrian killed at Santa Fe Avenue and 16th Street

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

On June 2, at approximately 10pm, Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) officers responded to the intersection of Santa Fe Avenue and 16th Street regarding a vehicle-versus-pedestrian traffic collision, which resulted in the death of a male adult.

Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive male pedestrian laying in the roadway on Santa Fe Avenue, north of 16th Street, according to an LBPD press release.

The Long Beach Fire Department responded to the scene and transported the pedestrian, in critical condition, to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries in the early morning hours of June 3.

The preliminary investigation revealed the collision occurred when the pedestrian was crossing through the middle of the intersection eastbound outside of a marked crosswalk when he was struck by the vehicle, which was traveling north on Santa Fe Avenue at 16th Street.

The driver of the vehicle, an adult male, remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation. The driver possessed a valid driver’s license and insurance and was not suspected of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The pedestrian is only being identified as a 51-year-old male resident of Long Beach, pending notification of next of kin.

It is suspected the pedestrian consumed alcohol prior to the collision, pending toxicology reports. The investigation remains ongoing.

Those who may have information regarding the incident can call LBPD Collision Investigation Detail Detective David Whelan at (562) 570-7355. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app to a smartphone or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.