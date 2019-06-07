Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

The Signal Tribune newspaper

Menu
Filed under News

51-year-old pedestrian killed at Santa Fe Avenue and 16th Street

Signal Tribune, Staff Report|June 7, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






On June 2, at approximately 10pm, Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) officers responded to the intersection of Santa Fe Avenue and 16th Street regarding a vehicle-versus-pedestrian traffic collision, which resulted in the death of a male adult.

Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive male pedestrian laying in the roadway on Santa Fe Avenue, north of 16th Street, according to an LBPD press release.

The Long Beach Fire Department responded to the scene and transported the pedestrian, in critical condition, to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries in the early morning hours of June 3.

The preliminary investigation revealed the collision occurred when the pedestrian was crossing through the middle of the intersection eastbound outside of a marked crosswalk when he was struck by the vehicle, which was traveling north on Santa Fe Avenue at 16th Street.

The driver of the vehicle, an adult male, remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation. The driver possessed a valid driver’s license and insurance and was not suspected of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The pedestrian is only being identified as a 51-year-old male resident of Long Beach, pending notification of next of kin.

It is suspected the pedestrian consumed alcohol prior to the collision, pending toxicology reports. The investigation remains ongoing.

Those who may have information regarding the incident can call LBPD Collision Investigation Detail Detective David Whelan at (562) 570-7355. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app to a smartphone or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under News

LBPD investigating death of male adult as possibly gang related

On Thursday, May 30, at approximately 9:45pm, Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Elm Avenue for an assa...

CA Democratic Party, Univision to partner and host presidential forum in November in LB

California Democratic Party’s (CDP) acting chair, Alexandra Gallardo-Rooker, announced May 31 that the CDP and Univision have agreed to partner toge...

Shooting near Poly High School leaves 1 adult male wounded

May closed with the news of violence near Polytechnic High School, as the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) told the Signal Tribune that officers re...

LB Parks, Recreation and Marine Department to launch outreach efforts for new strategic plan

Officials with the City of Long Beach’s Parks, Recreation and Marine Department (PRM) stated Friday, May 31, that they intend to launch efforts for ...

Unofficial results show Gonzalez victory in State Senate race
Unofficial results show Gonzalez victory in State Senate race
Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill
51-year-old pedestrian killed at Santa Fe Avenue and 16th Street