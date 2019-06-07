LBPD investigating death of male adult as possibly gang related

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

On Thursday, May 30, at approximately 9:45pm, Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Elm Avenue for an assault with a deadly weapon call, which resulted in the death of a male adult.

The department stated in a press release May 31 that, upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim laying in the street with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. Responding officers performed life-saving measures and requested the assistance of Long Beach Fire Department paramedics, who determined the victim deceased at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Antonio Macias of Long Beach.

A description of the suspect(s) and the motive for the shooting is unknown at this time. Any relationship between the victim and suspect(s) is not known. The department stated that detectives are working to gather additional information, which is currently being investigated as possibly gang-related.

Those with any information can call LBPD Homicide Detectives Don Collier or Mark Mattia at (562) 570-7244. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or text TIPLA plus the tip, to 274637 (CRIMES) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.