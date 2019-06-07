Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

The Signal Tribune newspaper

Filed under Carousel, News

LBPD releases footage of three suspects wanted for multiple street robberies

Staff Writer, Signal Tribune|June 7, 2019

Courtesy LBPD

The Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) stated this week that it is seeking the public’s help in identifying three suspects wanted for multiple street robberies.

The suspects are believed to have been involved in four incidents that occurred between May 14 and May 23 at various times between 5pm and 1am. Incidents occurred on the following dates:

• May 14– 4400 block of east Pacific Coast Highway
• May 15– 3200 block of east Anaheim (pictured)
• May 17– 400 block of Roswell Avenue
• May 23– 2200 block of Lakewood Boulevard

Throughout their investigation, detectives uncovered similarities in the above robberies. In each of the incidents, the suspects forcibly took the unsuspecting victims’ property. None of the victims reported severe injuries as a result of the robberies.

Detectives are releasing video footage of the suspects from one of the incidents, hoping that someone will recognize them and come forward, according to the LBPD.

Those with information regarding the investigation can call robbery detective Gonzalez at (562) 570-7068. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app to a smartphone or visiting lacrimestoppers.org. Those who knows the immediate whereabouts of the suspect should call 9-1-1.

