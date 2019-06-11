Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

City unveils new lifeguard station for Bayshore area

The new station is intended to provide public safety for surrounding beach locations.

Staff Report, Signal Tribune|June 11, 2019

City of Long Beach officials hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony/press conference on Friday, June 7, in the Bayshore area for the unveiling of the new Bayshore Lifeguard Station, located at 5415 E. Ocean Blvd.
City unveils new lifeguard station for Bayshore area

City of Long Beach officials hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony/press conference on Friday, June 7, in the Bayshore area for the unveiling of the new Bayshore Lifeguard Station, located at 5415 E. Ocean Blvd.

Photos by Denny Cristales | Signal Tribune

Photos by Denny Cristales | Signal Tribune

On Friday, June 7, the City of Long Beach celebrated the grand opening of the new Bayshore Lifeguard Station, located at 5415 E. Ocean Blvd., which is the first pre-fabricated lifeguard station in Long Beach.

The station will offer improved public safety to the Bayshore area and surrounding beach locations, said Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia.

“Public safety is always our No. 1 priority in Long Beach, and this new and improved lifeguard station provides our hard-working marine-safety crews with a place to offer great card and rescue services,” Garcia said.

City of Long Beach officials said last week that the station’s pre-fabrication process provided savings on both construction time and cost.

In addition to the lifeguard station, the Wibit aquatic playground has opened to the public with three new extensions, including a climbing tower, a trampoline and a tilt and spinner.
Construction of the 524-square foot, pre-fabricated building was a combined effort between the City’s Public Works Department, Exbon Development Inc. and the Public Restroom Company. The new building replaced a wooden structure that had extensive damage. The upgraded facility includes storage space, changing rooms and showers for safety personnel, along with an area to provide first-aid to the public.

The Witbit aquatic playground, which opened to the public with new amenities, including a climbing tower
