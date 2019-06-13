LB mayor appoints longtime advisor as city’s 1st council district administrator

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia has appointed his longtime staff member and senior advisor, Daniel Brezenoff, as Administrator for the 1st Council District, Garcia’s office announced this week.

Brezenoff will oversee the operations of the 1st-district office until a new councilmember is elected. Brezenoff will not vote at council meetings or propose legislation as administrator, Garcia’s office noted.

“1st-district residents deserve the highest level of service and representation until they can elect a new councilmember,” Garcia said. “Daniel’s many years of experience at City Hall and in the 1st district make him an excellent choice to ensure residents’ needs are addressed during the transition period.”

Brezenoff, a clinical social worker and Long Beach resident, worked in the 1st-district office as Legislative Director when Garcia was 1st-district councilmember and vice mayor. He currently serves as senior advisor to the mayor, leading initiatives on housing and homelessness, among other duties.

“I’m looking forward to working closely with 1st-district residents again and to making sure they continue to have a voice at City Hall,” Brezenoff said. “We don’t want 1st-district residents to miss a beat during this transition.”

Senator-elect Gonzalez was voted into the 33rd Senate District on June 4 after serving as First District Councilwoman since 2014 and is expected to be sworn into her new office later today at a ceremony in Sacramento.