LB councilmember recognizes Jordan High School graduates with banner program

Long Beach 9th District Councilmember Rex Richardson congratulated a group of Jordan High School graduates Monday, June 10, on campus– 6500 Atlantic Ave.– and unveiled street banners, which featured the name of said graduates who will be attending four-year universities, community colleges or the military. The unveiling of the banners is the fifth straight year the tradition has taken place. The banners will be displayed along the Atlantic Corridor in an effort to not only celebrate the academic successes of the Jordan High School graduates, but to also motivate other students who are aspiring to follow in their footsteps. Featured speakers Monday included Richardson, Long Beach Unified School District Board Member Megan Kerr, Jordan High School Principal Veronica Coleman and Jordan High School graduates and scholarship winners.