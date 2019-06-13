Gonzalez sworn in as 33rd District California State Senator

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

On Wednesday, June 12, at the State Capitol in Sacramento, Lena Gonzalez was officially sworn in as the Senator representing the nearly one million constituents that make up the 33rd district. Her predecessor, Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara, administered the oath of office.

Gonzalez resigned her position as Long Beach’s 1st-district councilmember on Tuesday. Gonzalez was elected to fill the vacant Senate District 33 seat in a special election last week, receiving 69 percent of the vote.

“I’m so honored to serve in the State Senate,” Gonzalez said. “I want to continue to focus on the priorities I had on the Long Beach City Council, such as cleaning up our coastlines and waterways and finding solutions for affordable housing. In addition, in the Senate I’d like to focus on bringing higher education to all communities and providing healthcare access to all Californians.”

Sen. Gonzalez represents the 33rd Senate District, which includes the city of Long Beach and portions of southeast Los Angeles, including the cities of Bell, Bell Gardens, Cudahy, Huntington Park, Lakewood, Lynwood, Maywood, Paramount, Signal Hill and South Gate.

For more information, visit sd33.senate.ca.gov.