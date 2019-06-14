LB Fire Chief among those named to American Red Cross Los Angeles Region Board of Directors

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Two Long Beach Fire Department (LBFD) veterans, including LBFD Fire Chief Xavier Espino, were among the five Long Beach community leaders recently named to the Board of Directors of the Greater Long Beach, Rio Hondo and South Bay Chapter of the American Red Cross Los Angeles Region, according to the humanitarian organization this week.

“We are so excited to apply the insights of these accomplished individuals toward bolstering our operations,” said the chapter’s Executive Director Veronica Garcia Dávalos. “Their experience serving our community through the public and private sectors will be a great asset in realizing our mission.”

Red Cross board members partner with local organizational leadership in an effort to help local communities and acting as the nation’s greatest supplier of blood.

The new board members of the Greater Long Beach, Rio Hondo and South Bay Chapter include:

Victoria Ballesteros– SAG-AFTRA Health Plan | SAG-Producers Pension Plan

Ballesteros is a veteran leader in the fields of nonprofit and public service. She has served the City of Long Beach as Communications Officer, as well as member of the U.S. Congress and California State Senate. In addition, Ballesteros has advocated for the well-being of children and senior citizens alike.

Xavier Espino– Long Beach Fire Department

A 33-year veteran of the Long Beach Fire Department and second-generation firefighter, Espino was named Fire Chief in 2018 after joining the department in 1986. Throughout his career in the LBFD, Espino has held the position of firefighter/paramedic, captain, battalion chief and assistant chief. He is a graduate of Cal State Long Beach with a bachelor’s degree in occupational studies.

Matthew Gruneisen– Long Beach Fire Department

Gruneisen was appointed to the Long Beach Fire Department’s Command Staff in 2017. He currently manages the Fire Prevention Bureau. Born and raised in Long Beach, Gruneisen graduated from Cal State University Long Beach and has been working for the city since 1985.

Clinton Holsinger– Owens Corning

Holsinger currently serves as Plant Controller at Owens Corning, where he has worked since 2016. Owens Corning is a global leader in building materials that conserve energy and improve fire resistance and air quality in the places where people live, work and play. In 2019, the company was ranked No. 1 on Corporate Responsibility Magazine’s list of 100 Best Corporate Citizens.

Janette Kim– 21st Century Fox

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Kim has dedicated her life to serving the community that shaped her. In her early years, she served both the city of Los Angeles and the Korean American community as an intern for the late Mayor Richard Riordan and at the Korean Youth and Community Center in Economic Development, where she also led the youth as a camp counselor. Kim has 20-plus years of professional finance experience, the last 15 of which have been in the entertainment industry. She is a current active national voting member at the Television Academy.