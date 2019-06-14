Free parks recreation programs beginning June 17

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Long Beach Parks, Recreation and Marine (PRM) will offers 10 weeks of free recreation programs planned for youth and families, according to the City this week.

“The City’s summer parks programs provide safe and inviting opportunities for families and kids and encourage a healthy, active lifestyle,” said Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia. “By keeping parks programmed during the day and many activated in the evening, families have positive and safe activities to enjoy together.”

The “Summer Fun Days” program seeks to engage children ages 5 to 12 in activities, including sports, games, arts and crafts and special events. This is a free drop-in program with no custodial child care. The program will run Monday through Friday, from June 17 to Aug. 23, from 11am to 5pm each day. Daily program schedules are available at bit.ly/summerfundays.

In addition to Summer Fun Days, “Be S.A.F.E.” the (Summer Activities in a Friendly Environment) program will extend free supervision hours at designated parks during the evening.

Be S.A.F.E. offers arts and crafts, outdoor games, sports, science activities, computer labs and more. The program will be offered Monday through Friday, from June 17 through Aug. 23, from 5pm to 8pm.