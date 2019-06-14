City of LB announces upcoming changes to street sweeping along Broadway corridor

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

On Tuesday, June 11, the City of Long Beach announced the introduction of a pilot program that changes street-sweeping service along the Broadway Corridor between Alamitos Avenue and Redondo Avenue.

Beginning the week of July 8, street-sweeping service will take place within the curbside bike lanes, eliminating the need for “traditional street-sweeping service and the inconvenience of having to move vehicles to accommodate the service,” the City stated in a press release.

This change to street-sweeping service is anticipated to ease parking impacts in the area and allow vehicles to remain parked along Broadway while curbside street sweeping is being done, officials said.

“Residents will no longer have to move their cars twice a week on Broadway and lose valuable parking,” said Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia. “And we are going to launch this program without compromising street cleanliness.”

In addition to the updated street-sweeping operations, the City’s Public Works Department will reconfigure street striping in the Alamitos Beach neighborhood to increase diagonal parking stalls. Work is scheduled to begin in mid-June on Appleton Street between Alamitos Avenue and Junipero Avenue, adding 65 new diagonal parking stalls in the area.

“The goal of these changes is to ease some of the parking concerns raised by residents and businesses along this portion of the Broadway corridor,” said 2nd District Councilmember Jeannine Pearce, who represents a large portion of the area. “Working with Public Works, we were able to identify new solutions to long-standing parking issues, and we thank the community for their input and patience during the recent street construction.”

Added 3rd District Councilmember Suzie Price: “Residents and businesses benefit from both parking availability and clean streets. This pilot program is an opportunity to effectively manage both. The City should continue to look for creative solutions like this and test them when appropriate.”

In 2017, Public Works unveiled a compact street sweeper capable of sweeping protected bike lanes and keep the City in compliance with National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) standards. And in 2018, more than 100 spaces were added on 1st and 2nd streets in Alamitos Beach.

“It has long been a goal of the Public Works Department to identify opportunities to increase parking,” said Craig Beck, director of Public Works. “We continue to look for locations in parking-impacted areas where additional spaces can be added or operations can be modified to lessen parking frustrations.”

As service rolls out in July, “No Parking– Street Sweeping” signage will be removed along the corridor.