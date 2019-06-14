Port officials: LB cargo down in May

Although this time last year yielded records for the Port of Long Beach, officials said cargo numbers were down this past month.

Although this time last year yielded records for the Port of Long Beach, officials said cargo numbers were down this past month.

Although this time last year yielded records for the Port of Long Beach, officials said cargo numbers were down this past month.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Port of Long Beach cargo volumes in May fell compared to a year ago, when a historic high was set for the month, said officials in a press release June 11.

A variety of factors are combining to impact international trade, according to Port of Long Beach Executive Director Mario Cordero.

“One year into the trade war, escalating tariffs have pushed retailers to order goods early, warehouses are brimming with inventory as a result, and in response, ocean carriers are managing their vessels to deal with reduced demand,” Cordero said. “We are hopeful Washington and Beijing can resolve their differences before we see long-term changes to the supply chain that impact jobs in both nations.”

A total of 573,623 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs) moved through the port in May, 16.6 percent down compared to the same month in 2018. Imports decreased 19.5 percent to 290,568 TEUs. Exports declined 15.3 percent to 120,577 TEUs, while empty containers sent overseas dipped 11.7 percent to 162,479 TEUs.

Calendar year to date, the port has handled more than 3 million containers, 6 percent fewer than the same point in 2018.

More detailed cargo numbers are available at polb.com/stats.