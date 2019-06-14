Female resident killed after driver collides with vehicle at intersection

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

On June 7, at approximately 10:25pm, Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) officers were dispatched to Del Amo Boulevard and Orange Avenue regarding an injury traffic collision, which resulted in the death of a female adult.

According to the LBPD, when officers arrived on scene, they discovered an unconscious female driver seat-belted inside a 2003 GMC Yukon and a heavily-damaged 2018 Nissan Titan pickup truck containing injured passengers and an injured driver.

Long Beach Fire Department Paramedics responded and transported the five occupants from the pickup truck to local hospitals. The female driver was determined deceased on scene by paramedics.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 20-year-old male resident of Long Beach was driving the 2018 Nissan Titan east on Del Amo Boulevard attempting to accelerate through the intersection with Orange Avenue as the traffic control light was phasing to red. As the Nissan entered into the intersection, the 2003 GMC Yukon was broadsided while traveling north on Orange Avenue.

It was determined that the driver of the GMC was wearing her seatbelt, but she sustained traumatic fatal injuries. Four of the five occupants in the Nissan were also wearing seatbelts, and those occupants sustained a variety of injures.

The driver of the GMC is only being identified as a 49-year-old resident of Long Beach, pending notification to next of kin.

Both drivers had a valid driver’s license. While at the hospital, the driver of the Nissan provided a blood sample to determine if he was driving impaired. The investigation remains ongoing.

Those who may have information regarding the incident can call Long Beach Police Department Collision Investigation Detail Detective Steve Fox at (562) 570-7110. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app to a smartphone or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.