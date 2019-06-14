Commentary: Tips for your pets in the event of an emergency

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Natural disasters and other unexpected emergencies require readiness for every member of the family, including pets. Pet Preparedness Month encourages residents to incorporate the needs of their pets in family-emergency plans.

What can people do to prepare their pets in the event of an emergency?

• Keep veterinarian information and vaccination records in a safe place.

• Include pet toys, treats or bedding in emergency kits to help reduce the stress of pets.

• Make sure all pets wear collars and tags with up-to-date identification information. Pet ID tags should contain name, telephone number and any urgent medical needs.

• Microchip pets as a more permanent form of identification. A microchip is implanted under the skin in the animal’s shoulder area, and can be read by a scanner at most animal shelters.

• Include in emergency kits a small hand shovel, cat litter or plastic bags for pet-sanitation needs.

• Bring pets indoors at the first sign or warning of a storm or disaster. Pets can become disoriented and wander away from home in a crisis.

• Store an emergency kit and leashes as close to an exit as possible. Make sure that everyone in the household knows where it is.

• Replace old food and medication and update photos and emergency contact information annually.

For additional information on pet preparedness, visit bit.ly/2RfapIj or longbeach.gov/disasterpreparedness.