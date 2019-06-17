Boeing employees lend helping hand to County’s urban farm in Long Beach

Employees from the Boeing Company joined local volunteers and staff from the Los Angeles County Development Authority to help beautify The Growing Experience Urban Farm at the Carmelitos Public Housing community in Long Beach last weekend.

Employees from the Boeing Company joined local volunteers and staff from the Los Angeles County Development Authority to help beautify The Growing Experience Urban Farm at the Carmelitos Public Housing community in Long Beach last weekend.

Employees from the Boeing Company joined local volunteers and staff from the Los Angeles County Development Authority to help beautify The Growing Experience Urban Farm at the Carmelitos Public Housing community in Long Beach last weekend.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Last weekend, a team of employees from the Boeing Company joined local volunteers and staff from the Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA) to help beautify The Growing Experience (TGE) Urban Farm located at the Carmelitos Public Housing community in Long Beach, according to LACDA.

For the seventh consecutive year, employees and their families dedicated the day to harvesting fresh fruit, building small tool sheds and creating awareness about environmental sustainability.

“Since 2012, Boeing and its employees have recognized TGE as a vital community resource and advocate for environmental sustainability,” states a LACDA press release. “TGE provides healthy food options for the 700 families with limited means living at Carmelitos and offers an abundance of programs and services, for both residents and the greater Long Beach community. TGE has a community-supported agriculture program, weekly farm stand, a vertical tower aquaponics growing system, community garden, educational programs for underserved youth and young adults, informative community events and sustainability features.”

The Boeing Company has provided TGE with grants to fund such programs and services, as well as charitable giving through the Employees Community Fund of Boeing California, according to LACDA.

“Providing exposure of environmental-sustainability methods is the least we can do for our residents and community,” said Monique King-Viehland, LACDA executive director. “It is a necessity that we learn how to fuel ourselves with healthy foods and practices in order to reach our full potential.”