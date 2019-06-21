Victim of strong-arm robbery, collision succumbs to injuries

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

On Monday, May 6, 2019, at approximately 2:45 p.m., officers responded to the 1900 block of Pacific Avenue regarding an injury traffic collision caused by a strong-arm robbery, which resulted in the death of a male adult and the suspects of the robbery being charged with murder.

Upon arrival, officers located an unconscious male adult victim lying in the roadway. The Long Beach Fire Department responded to the scene and transported him to a local hospital in critical condition.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was standing in the roadway when he was struck by a passing vehicle. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Further investigation revealed the male victim had been robbed and assaulted by three male adult suspects and one female adult suspect on the sidewalk, which resulted in his entering the roadway just prior to the collision.

On May 7, detectives identified the suspects believed to be involved in the robbery and assault. Michael Rowe, a 27-year-old resident of Downey, and Kalaza Easterlin, a 23-year-old resident of Downey, were arrested near their residence, and a subsequent search warrant was carried out, leading to the recovery of evidence related to the robbery.

Ira Callahan, a 53-year-old resident of Long Beach, and Darrell Cutrer, a 32-year-old resident of Long Beach, were separately taken into custody by detectives in Long Beach. All four were individually booked for robbery.

The case was presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office on May 9, and felony robbery charges were filed on all four defendants.

On June 3, detectives were notified that the victim had succumbed to his injuries. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner was notified and is conducting a separate investigation into the death of the victim. The victim is only being identified as a 50-year-old resident of Long Beach, pending notification to next of kin.

On June 10, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office provided detectives with an amended complaint to include the following counts:

Michael Rowe– Two counts of robbery, one count of battery with serious injury, one count of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury, and one count of murder. He is currently being held at the North County Correctional Facility on $2,075,000 bail.

Kalaza Easterlin– One count of robbery and one count of murder. She is currently being held at the Century Regional Detention Facility on $2,000,000 bail.

Ira Callahan– One count of robbery and one count of murder. He is currently being held at the Men’s Central Jail on $3,010,000 bail.

Darrell Cutrer– Two counts of robbery, one count of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury and one count of murder. He is currently being held at Twin Towers Corrections Facility on $2,050,000 bail.

The LBPD is urging anyone with any information to contact robbery detectives Nancy Mora and Fermin Gonzalez at (562) 570-7464. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), text TIPLA with their tip to 274637 (CRIMES), or visit lacrimestoppers.org.