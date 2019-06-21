Juneteenth celebration coming to Sixth District this Saturday

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Vice Mayor Dee Andrews and the City of Long Beach Office of Special Events & Filming will host a Juneteenth celebration at Martin Luther King Junior Park, 1950 Lemon Ave., on Saturday, June 22, from noon to 4pm.

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

“Juneteenth is a significant day in African-American history, and not a lot of people know about it,” Andrews said. “To highlight this day, I am happy to host a community event with live entertainment, food trucks, historical skits and informational booths.”

The Juneteenth celebration will be a free family-oriented event, and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. It will feature DJ Senay Kenfe, Robert’s Boys and Company and Fuzzy Funk Factory.

More information is available at (562) 570-6816.