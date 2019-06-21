Long Beach parks to offer US Dept. of Agriculture Summer Food Service Program

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

For the 40th year in a row, the City of Long Beach Department of Parks, Recreation and Marine (PRM) will offer the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) for children and youth. SFSP continues the free lunch programs offered during the school year by Long Beach Unified School District.

“The Summer Food Service Program helps to ensure that children continue to receive nutritious meals when school is not in session,” said Mayor Robert Garcia. “Thanks to the staff at Parks, Recreation and Marine, our youth will be served at 29 locations throughout Long Beach.”

PRM is coordinating the SFSP for children and youth, Monday through Friday, from June 17 through Aug. 16. There will be no service on Thursday, July 4. Free meals will be available to all attending children and youth who are between 1 and 18 years old. Infant meals will not be served.

A list of locations and hours where meals will be provided is on the PRM website at longbeach.gov/park/recreation-programs/programs-and-classes/youth-and-teen-programs/usda-summer-food-program.

The USDA began SFSP to fill the nutrition gap for children from low-income areas. When coupled with a physical and/or academic activity, serving sites also provide children with a safe and supervised learning environment, according to city officials.