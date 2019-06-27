LBPD planning checkpoint this weekend

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Long Beach Police Department’s (LBPD) traffic section will conduct a DUI/driver’s license checkpoint on Saturday, June 29, between the hours of 6pm and 2am in the South Division area.

Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment, checking drivers for proper licensing, delaying motorists only momentarily, according to police. When possible, specially trained officers will be available to evaluate those suspected of drug-impaired driving, which now accounts for a growing number of impaired-driving crashes, police said.

“Everyone should be mindful that if you’re taking medication– whether prescription or over-the-counter– drinking even small amounts of alcohol can greatly intensify the impairment affects,” states a press release from the LBPD Thursday.

“Studies of California drivers have shown that 30 percent of drivers in fatal crashes had one or more drugs in their systems. A study of active drivers showed more tested positive for drugs that may impair driving (14 percent) than did for alcohol (7.3 percent). Of the drugs, marijuana was most prevalent, at 7.4 percent, slightly more than alcohol.”

Funding for the checkpoint is provided to LBPD by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.