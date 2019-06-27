LBPD seeking volunteers for senior partner program

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) will host two informational open houses for those interested in becoming volunteer senior police partners (SPP).

Applicants must: be at least 50 years of age; be of good moral character; possess a valid California driver’s license and vehicle insurance; have basic computer and smartphone skills; be able to volunteer at least 20 hours per month; and consent to a comprehensive background investigation.

“It makes me feel good when I serve others, especially seniors in my community” said SPP Linda Pernod. “I also truly love being part of the LBPD family.”

A SPP can expect to provide peer support and resource referrals, education and awareness programs, community group presentations, graffiti-reporting and vacation checks, among other services.

The open-hose events will be from 9am to 11am on Saturday, July 6 and Saturday, July 13 at the LBPD East Division headquarters, 3800 E. Willow St.

Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP with their name, contact number and the preferred date to [email protected] or (562) 570-7212.

More information is available at longbeach.gov/police/about-the-lbpd/employment/senior-police-partners.