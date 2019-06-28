Missing Long Beach man found using trackable bracelet

A 60-year-old man with schizophrenia (second from left) who had gone missing was found using an LA Found trackable bracelet on June 21, according to Los Angeles County 4th District Supervisor Janice Hahn’s office.

A 60-year-old man with schizophrenia (second from left) who had gone missing was found using an LA Found trackable bracelet on June 21, according to Los Angeles County 4th District Supervisor Janice Hahn’s office.

A 60-year-old man with schizophrenia (second from left) who had gone missing was found using an LA Found trackable bracelet on June 21, according to Los Angeles County 4th District Supervisor Janice Hahn’s office.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

A 60-year-old man with schizophrenia who had gone missing was found using an LA Found trackable bracelet on June 21, according to Los Angeles County 4th District Supervisor Janice Hahn’s office.

The man, whose name is Steve, wandered away from a treatment center on 28th Street and Pacific Avenue in Long Beach, according to Hahn’s office.

“Luckily, his family had recently signed him up for the County’s LA Found program, and he was wearing his Project Lifesaver trackable bracelet provided to him through the program,” states a June 21 email from Hahn’s office. “A Sheriff’s Department helicopter unit equipped with tracking technology was able to identify Steve’s location in 20 minutes. A mental-evaluation team (MET) was sent to the area, where they found Steve, de-escalated the situation and returned him safely to his worried brother.”

This was the seventh successful save for the LA Found program since it began in September, according to Hahn’s office.

“Steve was found quickly and safely thanks to LA Found and the good work of our Sheriff’s Department MET,” Hahn said. “If you have a loved one who has Alzheimer’s, autism, dementia or another cognitive impairment, please consider enrolling them in LA Found.”

More information about the program and how to enroll a loved one is available at LAfound.com.