LBPD call upon public’s help to ID armed-robbery suspect

Staff Report - LBPD|June 28, 2019

Courtesy LBPD
The Long Beach Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying an armed suspect for robbing multiple restaurants in Long Beach from March 22 to June 3, 2019. The suspect pulled a handgun on the employees and demanded money from the cash registers, police said.

The Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for multiple armed robberies in Long Beach.

The three robberies occurred along Pacific Coast Highway between March 22 and June 3, 2019, at various times between 9:10pm and 9:45pm.

No one was injured during the robberies, according to the LBPD.

The suspect is described as a 18 to 20-year-old male with a medium build.

Those who may have information regarding the identity of the suspect are encouraged to call the LBPD Robbery Detectives Nancy Mora or Jacqueline Parkhill at (562) 570-7464 or email [email protected]

Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app to your smart phone or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.