LBPD call upon public’s help to ID armed-robbery suspect

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for multiple armed robberies in Long Beach.

The three robberies occurred along Pacific Coast Highway between March 22 and June 3, 2019, at various times between 9:10pm and 9:45pm.

The suspect pulled a handgun on the employees and demanded money from the cash registers, police said.

No one was injured during the robberies, according to the LBPD.

The suspect is described as a 18 to 20-year-old male with a medium build.

Those who may have information regarding the identity of the suspect are encouraged to call the LBPD Robbery Detectives Nancy Mora or Jacqueline Parkhill at (562) 570-7464 or email [email protected]

Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app to your smart phone or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.