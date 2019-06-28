Man killed, nine injured in traffic collision

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A Los Alamitos man was killed in a traffic collision on Thursday, June 27, according to the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD).

At approximately 10:10am that day, police were dispatched to the area of the two-vehicle accident, which took place at Long Beach Boulevard just south of 44th Street. Upon arrival, officers located a total of nine injured occupants from both vehicles. Long Beach Fire Department personnel arrived on scene and began treating the injured and ultimately transported all of them to local hospitals.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 90-year-old female Los Alamitos resident driving a 2015 Kia Rio failed to yield to oncoming traffic when she exited from a driveway in the 4300 block of Long Beach Boulevard. A male passenger of the Kia was later pronounced deceased at the hospital because of his injuries. He was later identified as 91-year-old Howard Schaack of Los Alamitos.

The Kia was struck by a 2010 Dodge Challenger, driven by a 27-year-old female resident of Long Beach, which was traveling northbound in the No. 2 lane of Long Beach Boulevard, south of the driveway.

Of the seven occupants in the Challenger, only one male adult passenger was using his seatbelt, according to police. The driver and five children in the backseat were unrestrained.

Those who may have witnessed the incident are asked to call Detective Sirilo Garcia of the LBPD’s Collision Investigation Detail at (562) 570-7355. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app to a smartphone or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.