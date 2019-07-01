California sees increase in gas prices starting July 1

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

That Fourth of July road trip may drain the wallet a bit more starting July 1 as gas prices across the nation are expected to jump 5 cents in 25 states.

In California, gas prices are increasing to $3.75 per gallon, according to an AAA press release.

West Coast states are seeing the highest jump in fuel costs with all seven states landing on AAA’s top 10 most expensive states list.

A round trip from Los Angeles to Palm Springs, for example, would cost $44.23, as calculated by AAA.

California is feeling the price jump a bit more because of a Senate Bill passed in 2017 by then state Governor Jerry Brown. Revenue collected from the tax would be used to rebuild California’s infrastructure including bridges and roads.