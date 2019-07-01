New law requires Californians buying ammo to undergo background checks

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A new California law that requires background checks for gun owners to buy ammunition went into effect on July 1, 2019.

Under the new law, Proposition 63 the Background Checks for Ammunition Purchases and Large-Capacity Ammunition Magazine Ban, ammunition must be purchased from an official state ammunition vendor in a face-to-face transaction, according to California Attorney General Xavier Becerra’s office.

Californians approved Prop 63 by a vote of 63% in 2016, according to the California Secretary of State.

The law requires state ammunition vendors to submit eligibility checks to the California Department of Justice, and obtain approval prior to selling the ammunition.

Starting July 1, if Californians purchase ammunition, they will need to provide a copy of their California driver’s license or an identification card.