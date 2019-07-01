Hilltop Park will be closed to vehicular traffic this Fourth of July

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

With Fourth of July only a few days away Long Beach residents may run into complications if they want to see a patriotic fireworks show in the city.

Hilltop Park, along with the area surrounding it, will be closed to all non-residential vehicular traffic beginning at 6pm.

The Signal Hill Police Department (SHPD) said that all individuals and families interested in viewing the aerial firework displays can still enjoy the view from the top of the hill, but should consider attending other shows in the Long Beach area since space is limited at Hilltop Park.

Hilltop residents who are having guests over for the holiday should make sure they have adequate parking for their guests as street parking will be limited. Illegal street parking will be enforced.

Residential screening areas will be located at 21st Street and Junipero Avenue and on Temple Avenue at 20th Street. Residents must show proof of residency, and guests must provide a specific address to the house they are visiting.

Here are other places in Long Beach where you can catch a good view of the firework festivities this Fourth of July:

-The Queen Mary

-Joint Forces Training Base in Los Alamitos

-Shoreline Aquatic Park

-Shoreline Village

-Willow Springs Park