Four drivers arrested during LBPD DUI checkpoint

The Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) conducted a DUI checkpoint on Saturday July 29, 2019, at 7th Street and Locust Avenue, between the hours of 6 pm and 2 am in which four arrests were made.

In recent years, California has seen an increase in drug-impaired driving crashes, the LBPD said.

Around 1/3 of traffic-related deaths involved drunk drivers, and California has had about 10,000 DUI-related deaths from 2003 to 2012, according to the Centers for Disease and Control.

Police said those who take prescription drugs, particularly those with a driving or operating machinery warning on the label, might be impaired enough to get a DUI.

Marijuana can also affect motor skills, especially in combination with alcohol or other drugs.

Studies of California drivers have shown that 30% of drivers in fatal crashes had one or more drugs in their systems, the LBPD stated in a July 1 press release.

A study of active drivers showed more tested positive for drugs that may impair driving (14%) than did for alcohol (7.3%). Of the drugs tested, marijuana was most prevalent at 7.4%–slightly more than alcohol, police said.

The LBPD shared the following statistics of their recent DUI checkpoint:

-1,147 vehicles passed through the checkpoint

-427 drivers were screened

-Four drivers were arrested for DUI charges

-Eight drivers were cited for operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked license

-14 drivers were cited for being unlicensed

-Three citations were issued for unsafe driving

Drivers are encouraged to download the Designated Driver VIP, or “DDVIP,” free mobile app for smartphones. The DDVIP app helps users find nearby bars and restaurants that feature free incentives for the designated sober driver, from free non-alcoholic drinks to free appetizers and more.

Drivers caught driving impaired can expect arrests, fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspensions and other expenses that can exceed $10,000.