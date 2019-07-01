Free events to kick of summer in Long Beach

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

For those Long Beach residents who are itching to get in some summer fun, here’s what’s happening during this year’s Beach Week running from July 8 to 12.

City officials will host morning yoga sessions, a fitness bootcamp, kayak lessons for adults. There will also be volleyball, flag football and sand-soccer clinic events for children.

“We’re excited to have a week full of fun beach events that everyone can participate in,” Mayor Robert Garcia said in a July 1 press release. “These events are free, good for your health, fun and for the whole family to come out and enjoy their summer in Long Beach.”

Beach Week was supposed to lead into Sun Soaked, an electronic-dance music festival, that was recently cancelled by artist and festival creator Kaskade.

Beach Week will take place from 7am to 5pm every day at Alamitos Beach.