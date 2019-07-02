Hole-in-one: Annual LB golf tournament raises $150,000 for medical services

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The St. Mary’s Medical Center Foundation collected $150,000 during a golf fundraising event it hosted last month at the Virginia Country Club in Long Beach.

The total earnings, announced on July 1, will be used to fund maternal-health services. These programs will include surgical services, emergency care, cancer outreach and education and other clinical care and community benefit programs, the foundation stated in a press release.

Since 1993, the yearly golf tournament has raised over $4 million to benefit the downtown Long Beach hospital.