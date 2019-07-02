Long Beach family finds missing child in Los Angeles

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A 16-year-old Long Beach resident, whose family announced she went missing last month, was found in Los Angeles on July 1, according to the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD).

A police report stated that Kylexia Newman left her residency the morning of June 16, without notifying anyone.

Her family believed she was in the area of 2100 N. Long Beach Boulevard in Compton on June 18.

The police report also stated that Newman suffered from a medical condition that may disorientate her.

The LBPD could not provide information on the condition of Newman when she was found.