Man killed during possible gang shooting, stray bullet injures boy

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

A possible gang-related shooting that occurred on the evening of July 1 left one person dead and a bystander injured, the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) said.

Officers were dispatched to the shooting in the 1200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue at approximately 8:40 p.m.

Police initially located a 17-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower torso. Long Beach Fire Department responded and transported the victim to a local hospital, police said.

Hospital staff notified the LBPD that a second victim, identified as 25-year-old Ruben Lopez, arrived at the hospital on his own and was suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

Lopez was later pronounced dead because of injuries he sustained during the shooting, police said.

Through their investigation, LBPD homicide detectives learned that Lopez was driving southbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue near 12th Street with a 19-year-old male in the passenger seat and an 18-year-old female in the back seat.

Lopez got into a verbal altercation with a group of male suspects in the 1200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, according to the LBPD. Several shots were fired in the direction of Lopez and the other passengers, police said.

The 17-year-old victim was walking across Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue when he was struck by a stray bullet, police said.

The LBPD is urging those with any information to contact LBPD Homicide Detectives Ricardo Solorio and Shea Robertson at (562) 570-7244. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), text “TIPLA” to 274637 (CRIMES) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.