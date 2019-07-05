Participating restaurants offer value menus during nine-day dining event

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Local restaurants and food retailers will offer value-oriented menus and specials at affordable prices when Dine LBC– Long Beach Restaurant Week– returns Aug 3–11.

Participating restaurants and food retailers will offer multi-course, “value-oriented” meals and special deals set at one of six price points: $5, $15, $25, $35, $45, $55 or $65. Fine-dining restaurants will also offer an $85 Chef Special Menu.

Founder and organizer Terri Henry, who brought Restaurant Week to Long Beach in 2014, said that in addition to encouraging local and surrounding “foodies” to enjoy what the expanding Long Beach culinary community has to offer, Dine LBC events support the local economy and put “butts in seats” of valued restaurants and food establishments.

“Over the years, Dine LBC has evolved from a typical ‘restaurant week’ to more of an all-inclusive ‘culinary week,’” Henry said. “We’ve continued to add unique food-related activities and experiences to this annual event year after year. Like last year, we’re even taking ‘dog friendly’ one step further by encouraging restaurants with patios to offer a special menu just for dogs.”

A “Dine. Snap. Share.” Instagram contest will be offered so that a random diner will receive two nights at the Westin Long Beach and dinner at the new Nave Proof restaurant. Complete rules are available at DineLBC.com, which also includes a list of participating restaurants, menus, food companies and offers. Menus and special offers will be available July 15.