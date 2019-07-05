Long Beach City College District announces new human-resources associate VP

Pictured is the south side of the Long Beach City College Liberal Arts campus. This week, LBCC announced it has hired a new associate vice-president of human resources.

The Long Beach Community College District announced Kristin Olson as its new associate vice president of human resources on July 2, 2019.

Olson served as the Long Beach City College’s executive director of classified human resources since October of 2017 and has worked as the interim vice president for the past year.

Olson will be responsible for the district’s human resources operations, including collective bargaining, employee/ employer relations, academic recruitment and hiring processes, staff diversity, human resources information systems management, unlawful discrimination and Americans with Disabilities Act accommodations.

A resident of Long Beach, Olsen previously worked for the Santa Clara County Office of Education in San Jose. She also served in various director roles in the field of human resources for more than 10 years.

She previously served as president of the board of directors for the Cooperative Organization for the Development of Employment Selection (CODESP). Olsen was also a board member for the Personnel Commissioners’ Association of Southern California and served various roles in the Personnel Testing Council of Southern California.

Olson holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and communication studies from UCLA, a master’s degree in Industrial and organizational psychology from California State University, Long Beach, and a juris doctor degree from Loyola Law School.