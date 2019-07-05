Long Beach man missing over Fourth of July holiday found

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Rogelio Manzo, who was reported as missing on July 4, 2019, was found at a local hospital and will be reunited with his family today, Long Beach police (LBPD) said.

Manzo’s last known location was in the 1600 block of E. Jackson Street in Long Beach at approximately 6:15am, where he was visiting family.

Manzo is originally from Mexico and only speaks Spanish, police said.