Destructive earthquake felt in Long Beach, SoCal could trigger aftershocks in coming weeks, scientists say

Just as residents across Southern California were preparing for Fourth of July celebrations, a massive 6.4 earthquake rocked residents, which ended the region’s 20-year earthquake dry spell.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the epicenter took place near Ridgecrest, about a three-hour drive north of Los Angeles, and the temblor’s wave effect could be felt in Long Beach.

The quake’s waves reported in Long Beach were categorized as weak, according to the USGS’s community intensity map, but it was reported in the media that towns closest to the epicenter did report some structural damage.

The USGS estimates the dollar loss for damages is about $10 million to $100 million.

Long Beach City officials did not report any earthquake-related damages to private or public property citywide.

There is a 9% chance of one or more aftershocks in the coming week, the USGS stated on its webpage. The research center is urging residents to be prepared.

Concerned Long Beach residents can contact the Long Beach Emergency Communications And Operation Center at (562) 570-9250. To view disaster preparedness options, visit longbeach.gov/disasterpreparedness/.