Long Beach City College names new dean of student affairs

The Long Beach Community College District (LBCC) announced Cerritos resident Dr. Alisia Kirkwood as the new dean of student affairs on July 8.

Kirkwood will be responsible for providing leadership for student government, student life, student-health services, international students, student discipline, service learning, Title IX student sexual harassment and violence and the annual commencement ceremony, LBCC said.

Kirkwood has served as the interim dean of student affairs since December 2018. During this period, she chaired the largest commencement ceremony in LBCC’s 92 year-history, according to the LBCC.

Kirkwood previously served as the interim dean for student affairs at Rio Hondo College. Prior to Rio Hondo, she worked at California State University, Fullerton (CSUF), as the interim dean of students and coordinator for student life and leadership.

She also served as a Graduation Specialist for the College of Education for CSUF, where she provided academic advising for undergraduate students, facilitated outreach and counseling for prospective transfer students, and developed evidence-based interventions for male-identified black and Latino future teachers, LBCC said.