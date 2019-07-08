Long Beach police seek armed suspect wanted for sexual assault

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The search is on for a male suspect believed to be responsible for sexually assaulting a woman in a laundry room on Sunday, July 7, according to the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD).

At approximately 11am Sunday, officers responded to a residence in the 1000 block of E. 7th Street regarding a report of a sexual assault. Upon arrival, officers contacted an adult female victim reporting she had been sexually assaulted while in a shared laundry room at the residence, the LBPD said.

Through their initial investigation, officers learned that the suspect, who was armed with a knife, approached the victim from behind and sexually assaulted her. The suspect then fled the scene on foot prior to officers’ arrival, police said.

Sex-crime detectives obtained video from surveillance cameras and are releasing the footage, hoping that someone will recognize the suspect and come forward, according to an LBPD press release.

Police described the suspect as a 20 to 25-year-old Hispanic male, 5’3” tall and wearing dark clothing and a bandana over his face.

Those with information regarding this incident are urged to contact LBPDSex Crimes Detective Rodney Brown at (562) 570-7368 or police dispatch at (562) 435-6711. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app to a smartphone or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.