Local group sponsors scholarships for Long Beach, Chinese youth robotics competition

Youth from Long Beach and Qingdao, China, will have an opportunity to team-up and compete in a robotics competition this summer thanks to the Long Beach-Qingdao Association (LBQA).

The sister-city group will sponsor scholarships for the Innovation and Robotics Summer Camp featuring LEGO robotics and a chance for Long Beach youth to collaborate with students from different countries in the World Robot Olympiad (WRO) qualifier on Aug. 3 at California State University, Long Beach.

“We are helping our local youth to have the same chance for high-tech competition as the youngsters who will be here from abroad by helping to cover their costs,” Mary Barton, president of the LBQA, stated in a press release.

The LBQA is collaborating with Makersville, a local grassroots collective, to host a robotics camp.

To prepare for the WRO competition, Makersville will present several week-long workshops in which students, ages 8 through 18, will learn how to program robots, use artificial intelligence and invent solutions for “smart-city” issues, the LBQA press release said.

More information and registration can be found at www.makersville.net.

Patricia Tsoiasue of Makersville has spearheaded the local WRQ qualifier for several years. This will be the second year that youngsters from China will travel to Long Beach for the event. Tsoiasue also expects participants from Trinidad, according to the LBQA.

This WRO competition is positioned at the end of Makersville’s preparation course, though the prep course is optional. Competitors will include local students, some teamed up with others from China or elsewhere. Anyone up to 21-years-old, however, with an interest in robotics is eligible to compete.

To learn more and register for the competition itself visit wro-usa.org. Teams may advance to the National Championship at Juniper Aspiration Dome in the Bay Area. One of last year’s local teams advanced to the national finals, the LBQA press release stated.

To apply for the scholarships search “Robotics Competition Signups” by visiting lbqa.org. While there is no deadline to apply, scholarship funds are limited, the LBQA said.