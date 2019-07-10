Long Beach City to host candidate workshop for first district council vacancy

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia called a special municipal election to fill the existing vacancy of the first district council office during the July 9 Long Beach City Council meeting.

Following the mayor’s announcement, the office of the Long Beach city clerk stated that a candidate workshop will be hosted on July 15 in the council chambers at 10am.

The Candidate Workshop will kick-off the start of the nomination period, which opens on July 15 and closes at 5pm on Aug. 9.

All candidates and visitors will need to check in with the front desk receptionist in the lobby. To ensure that candidates are assisted promptly, they are asked to make an appointment ahead of time.

The workshop will cover all pertinent candidate information, and the consolidation of this and future elections with the Los Angeles Registrar-Recorder/ County Clerk’s office.

“The city clerk’s office strives to be a one-stop-shop for members of the public interested in running for office,” Long Beach City Clerk Monique De La Garza stated in a press release. “We continue to strive to make the information in the candidate handbook relevant, easy to read and understand.”

Candidate handbooks will be available at the candidate workshop and on the city clerk’s website.